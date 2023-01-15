Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0812

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $774,856.51 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

