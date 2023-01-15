Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $259.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

