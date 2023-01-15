Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.0% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.84 and a 200-day moving average of $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.