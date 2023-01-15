Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.0% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.84 and a 200-day moving average of $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.