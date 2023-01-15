Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.74 million and $23.42 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02180134 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,684,050.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

