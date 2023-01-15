Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.19 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.19 million and $4.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

