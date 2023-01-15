Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Verasity has a market cap of $30.54 million and $4.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

