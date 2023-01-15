Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0029

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $48.44 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00421827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00838184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00105910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00599727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00214309 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,019,825 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.