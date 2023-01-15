Vertcoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $174,000.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,814.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00424288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00837522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00106295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00601873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00214591 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,895,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.