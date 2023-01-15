Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

