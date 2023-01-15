Visa (NYSE:V) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

