Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $101.34 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00017875 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.73918899 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $27,052,541.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

