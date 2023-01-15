Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 8,476 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

