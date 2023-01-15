Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.62 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

