Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average of $337.18. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

