Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Suzano by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Suzano by 8.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.89 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Suzano had a net margin of 38.55% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

