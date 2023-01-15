Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

