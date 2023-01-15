Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

