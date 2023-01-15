Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 10,093 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 108,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

