WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $141.93 million and $17.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00429623 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.26 or 0.30345104 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00850213 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,376,717 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,139,479.2041345 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0597453 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $75,790,135.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.