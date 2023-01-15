Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 44,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 227,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,405,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

