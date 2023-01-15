Wedbush Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOGI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,850 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

