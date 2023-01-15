Wedmont Private Capital Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

