Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.