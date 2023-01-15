WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $117.65 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $117.65 million and $2.46 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00429741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.52 or 0.30353450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00848246 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 963,034,980 coins and its circulating supply is 251,152,177 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,977,379.9626642 with 251,095,373.73229167 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.40374708 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,800,473.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

