WhiteBIT Token (WBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00017412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $225.02 million and $10.00 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

