Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.35 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.01 billion and $34,141.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,816 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34706729 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $96,827.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

