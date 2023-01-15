WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WXXWY stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

