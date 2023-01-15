WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
WXXWY stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.