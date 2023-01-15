yearn.finance Market Cap Reaches $255.24 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $6,966.68 or 0.33392257 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $255.24 million and $40.42 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00429210 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.05 or 0.30315953 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00871036 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
