Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $738.00 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $45.70 or 0.00216217 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $738.00 million and approximately $76.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,147,594 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

