Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

