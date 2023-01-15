Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.
