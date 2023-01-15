Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £151.79 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider David Stirling bought 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.79 ($184.93).
Zotefoams Price Performance
Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.34) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.10 ($4.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The stock has a market cap of £173.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,966.67.
About Zotefoams
