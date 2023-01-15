Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £151.79 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider David Stirling bought 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.79 ($184.93).

Zotefoams Price Performance

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.34) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.10 ($4.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The stock has a market cap of £173.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,966.67.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

