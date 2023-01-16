17,162 Shares in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Mobiv Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

About Mobiv Acquisition

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

