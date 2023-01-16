1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Reaches $63.23

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $63.23 or 0.00299712 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $4,111.05 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars.

