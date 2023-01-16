327 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,789. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

