3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,645. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $180.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

