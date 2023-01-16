439 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

