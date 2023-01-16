7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74.93 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $74.93 million and approximately $38,611.41 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00021881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.59752019 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,060.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

