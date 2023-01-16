9,656 Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUPU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

