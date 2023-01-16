ABBC Coin One Day Volume Tops $9.68 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $94.47 million and $9.68 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00428314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.30064520 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00780760 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,234,526 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.