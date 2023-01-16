AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $407,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.60. 196,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,089. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.