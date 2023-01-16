ABCMETA Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $25.47 million and approximately $23,952.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00234971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025696 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $26,816.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.