Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.