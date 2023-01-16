Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,693 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 0.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 38,539 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.68. 59,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,878. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

