Acala Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $78.19 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00042042 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00232569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13505514 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,624,454.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

