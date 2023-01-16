Account Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Account Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 0.8% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 144.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 55.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $983,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $410.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.