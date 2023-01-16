Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

