Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
About Advaxis
