ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Up 11.9%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). Approximately 41,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 12,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.41).

ADVFN Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £9.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00.

ADVFN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.