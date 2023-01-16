Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

